Four killed in accident in Kenyan capital

Four people, including two foreigners, were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a railway track near Dagoretti neighborhood in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, the police said.

20-02-2022
Nairobi [Kenya], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people, including two foreigners, were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a railway track near Dagoretti neighborhood in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, the police said. Nairobi regional deputy police commander, James Mugera, said two others were injured in the accident, adding that two Canadians and two Kenyans were among those killed in the accident.Mugera said the four-wheel-drive car hit a roadside wall and plunged into the track almost five metres down.

Witnesses said the car was moving to the city centre when the driver lost its control after the hit and plunged into the track. The incident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy road as officials tried to rescue those trapped in the car for almost three hours.

Locals asked authorities to rectify boulders at the scene, which they claimed are a death trap on motorists using the road. According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Kenya due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, and failure to use helmets. (ANI/Xinhua)

