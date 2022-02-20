Pakistan: Protest over PTI workers' killing continues in Quetta

Protest continued for the second consecutive day in front of the Balochistan Assembly over the killing of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party workers in the Kachhi district, local media reported on Sunday. The protest was led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind. The protestor demanded the arrest of those behind the killing of three party workers in the district, Dawn newspaper reported.

The protesters have established camps in front of the Balochistan Assembly building, carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands. The protesters raised slogans against the government for not arresting the suspects, including former Balochistan finance minister Mir Asim Kurd Gallo, named in an FIR, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

"Our protest will continue until the arrest of all the suspects named in the FIR," Rind said while addressing the protesters on Saturday. He further said he would take up the issue in the upcoming assembly session.

Meanwhile, former Balochistan finance minister Mir Asim Kurd Gallo has denied his involvement in the killings and described the allegation as false and baseless. Speaking at a press conference in Quetta on Saturday, Gallo said, "I have nothing to do with the incident and the PTI leader (Rind) was implicating him without having any proof," Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that the government should form a joint investigation team on the killings and that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation. Rind earlier alleged that Kurd was involved in the murder of the three men and injuring two others, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, Rind earlier appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the incident so that the killers of the PTI workers could be taken to task. (ANI)

