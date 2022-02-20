Left Menu

Pak opposition's JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro survives armed attack

One of the key opposition parties of Pakistan - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General-Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro survived an armed attack on Saturday.

ANI | Larkana | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:57 IST
One of the key opposition parties of Pakistan - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General-Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro survived an armed attack on Saturday. He was attacked by unidentified assailants on Larkana-Mirokhan road near Kanga village, reported Dawn.

Hameedullah Siyal, the party's local spokesman, said in a statement that the attackers had placed tree trunks across the road. As soon as the vehicle carrying Maulana Soomro came to a halt there, they opened fire but luckily he remained unhurt in the attack, he said. The attackers took to their heels when the police guards accompanying the JUI-F leader fired back at them, he said, adding that the Maulana was on his way to Mirokhan to address a scheduled congregation when the incident took place, reported Dawn.

Nasir Khalid Mehmood Soomro, JUI-F Larkana chapter's emir, condemned the attack on his brother and said it was a murderous attack and must be part of a larger conspiracy. JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the attack on Maulana Soomro and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

