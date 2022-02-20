Left Menu

Nine killed in road accident in central Nigeria

Nine people lost their lives and eight others injured on Sunday in a road accident in Nigeria's central state of Kwara.

  Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine people lost their lives and eight others injured on Sunday in a road accident in Nigeria's central state of Kwara. The accident, which involved a car and a bus, occurred around 8 am local time along the Ilorin-Ogbomosho highway as a result of overspeeding, Jonathan Owoade, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital.

"A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus got to it," he told reporters. According to him, passers-by helped to ferry the injured to a state-owned hospital.

He warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines and other road users, particularly commuters, to always caution commercial vehicle drivers against overspeeding. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

