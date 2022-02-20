Russia not planning to seize any territories, sees Donbas as part of Ukraine: Envoy to US
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
Washington [US], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.
"We are not trying to take any territory of a foreign country. I would like to confirm that Don[etsk] and Luhansk are part of Ukraine," Antonov told the CBS broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement