Russia not planning to seize any territories, sees Donbas as part of Ukraine: Envoy to US

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:24 IST
Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Russia has no plans to capture territories of other countries and perceives the Donbas region as a part of Ukraine.

"We are not trying to take any territory of a foreign country. I would like to confirm that Don[etsk] and Luhansk are part of Ukraine," Antonov told the CBS broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

