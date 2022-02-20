Stoltenberg says NATO backs diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, sees preventing war as key aim
NATO supports any diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and prioritizes war prevention, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
Brussels [Belgium], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO supports any diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and prioritizes war prevention, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
"The most important thing is to prevent a new armed attack on Ukraine, therefore, we support all efforts by NATO allies to find a political solution, and NATO is also ready to sit down in the NATO-Russia council with Russia," Stoltenberg said in an interview to the CBS broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)
