Stoltenberg says NATO backs diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, sees preventing war as key aim

Brussels [Belgium], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO supports any diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and prioritizes war prevention, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"The most important thing is to prevent a new armed attack on Ukraine, therefore, we support all efforts by NATO allies to find a political solution, and NATO is also ready to sit down in the NATO-Russia council with Russia," Stoltenberg said in an interview to the CBS broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

