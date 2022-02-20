Left Menu

Singapore reports 15,283 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 15,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 582,638.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 15,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 582,638. Of the new cases, 3,114 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 12,169 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,958 were local transmissions and 156 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 12,113 local transmissions and 56 imported cases. A total of 1,523 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 39 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 945, according to the Ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

