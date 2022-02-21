Five terrorists killed in Pak's North Waziristan in exchange of fire with security forces

Five terrorists were killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with security forces. The terrorists were killed following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hands grenades, and a large number of multiple caliber rounds. "The killed terrorists were involved in terror activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the Pakistani newspaper quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

One Pakistani soldier was also killed during the exchange of fire. Contrary to claims made over efforts to eradicate the networks of militant groups from its land, the increase in the incidents of terrorist attacks shows that the reality is quite different in Pakistan.

Three policemen were injured in a hand-grenade attack at a police station in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Sunday. On January 25, over 10 Pakistani military personnel were killed in an attack in Kech, Balochistan. Just over a week later, on February 2, the Noshki and Panjgur districts of the same province saw the killing of seven military personnel, including an officer.

Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group in Balochistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack. They claimed to have killed "more than 100 enemy personnel" in Noshki and Panjgur. In another terrorist attack, unidentified motorcyclists shot a Christian priest and injured his companion in Peshawar.

Police suspect the Islamic State (IS) to be behind the attack. These attacks were mostly carried out by banned outfits, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). (ANI)

