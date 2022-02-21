Left Menu

No perfect solution to protection from COVID-19 amid growing fatigue: Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said there is no perfect solution to the need of protecting U.S. citizens from COVID-19 infection amid growing fatigue with the pandemic.

US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said there is no perfect solution to the need of protecting U.S. citizens from COVID-19 infection amid growing fatigue with the pandemic. In a report carried recently by Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Fauci said that U.S. states are facing tough choices in their efforts to balance the need to protect their citizens from contagion and the growing fatigue with the pandemic that has entered its third year.

"There is no perfect solution to this," said Fauci, a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, in an interview with Reuters. The remarks were made against the backdrop that U.S. health officials said they were preparing new COVID-19 guidance on many aspects of the virus response as the Omicron case surge declined. (ANI/Xinhua)

