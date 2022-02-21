Left Menu

Almost 700 trains, 136 flights canceled on Japan's Hokkaido due to bad weather

Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights, media reported on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 11:59 IST
Almost 700 trains, 136 flights canceled on Japan's Hokkaido due to bad weather
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights, media reported on Monday. Flights, arriving at and departing from the New Chitose Airport, as well as local flights, are canceled, NHK reported.

An area of low pressure combined with a low-temperature front caused heavy snowfall combined with squally winds in the north of the country, according to the broadcaster. In Hokkaido, wind gusts of up to 138 feet per second were recorded on Monday morning. In three hours, up to 9 inches of snow fell on the island, and the depth of snow cover in a number of areas, including the island's capital, the city of Sapporo, amounted to 38 inches. In the next 24 hours, Japan's northern and northeastern regions may see a snowfall, with the depth of the snow being from 19-27 inches, according to the media. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022