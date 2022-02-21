Left Menu

Mongolia reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since early January

Mongolia registered 309 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since Jan. 3, bringing the national tally to 462,406, the country's health ministry said Monday.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:57 IST
Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia registered 309 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since Jan. 3, bringing the national tally to 462,406, the country's health ministry said Monday. Meanwhile, no more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past day, and the country's death toll remains at 2,087, it said.

So far, 66.8 per cent of the country's 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than one million people over 18 received one booster. The country started to administer a voluntary fourth shot in January, and over 96,100 people have received it. (ANI/Xinhua)

