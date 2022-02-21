Left Menu

China to impose sanctions on US firms for Taiwan arms deal

In retaliation to US arms sales to Taiwan, China has decided to impose sanctions on American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
China to impose sanctions on US firms for Taiwan arms deal
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In retaliation to US arms sales to Taiwan, China has decided to impose sanctions on American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

The US earlier this month had approved a possible USD 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain" and "improve" the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-governing island. The announcement drew a reaction from China and it advised the US against the arms deal. China had warned that it would take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty.

"China will take countermeasures against Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which participated in a USD 100 million-worth sale of US arms to the island of Taiwan, a move that severely harmed China's sovereignty and security interests," Wang told a briefing on Monday, as quoted by the state media tabloid Global Times. After the US approved the arms sales to Taiwan, Taipei thanked Washington for taking concrete actions to meet its security commitments stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

"It not only demonstrates the significance the US government continues to place on Taiwan's defence capabilities but also shows the rock-solid Taiwan-US partnership," Taiwan News quoted Taiwan's Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang as saying. This is the second weapons sale since President Biden took office and the first arms deal this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022