COVID-19: China suspends trade at Vietnam border gate

China has suspended trade through the border gate in Vietnam's Lao Cai Province after COVID-19 cases emerged on its side, leaving hundreds of container trucks stranded. According to Vietnamese media, China was Vietnam's second-largest export market for agricultural, forestry and fishery products behind the US, posting an export turnover of over USD 8 billion in November 2021.

This amounts to 19.2 per cent of Vietnam's total agricultural exports, VnExpress reported. Following the COVID-19 lockdown of Hekou Yao Autonomous County, it remains to be seen when the trucks can cross the China border.

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has advised exporters to watch the border situation when making business plans to avoid losses. Last year, Kim Thanh was one of the border gates blocked when China adopted a 'zero Covid' policy and restricted trade with Hanoi.

Last week, nearly 2,000 trucks had queued up in another Vietnamese province, Lang Son. (ANI)

