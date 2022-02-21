Left Menu

Lavrov to take part in Antalya-hosted meeting on Syria: Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the so-called Astana Format talks on Syria hosted by Turkey's Antalya, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the so-called Astana Format talks on Syria hosted by Turkey's Antalya, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that his country plans to host the meeting on Syria in March.

"Not all problems have been resolved. Now here in Antalya, there will also be a bilateral meeting with the participation of our minister, and a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantors of the 'Astana' process," Bogdanov told the Valdai Discussion Club. (ANI/Sputnik)

