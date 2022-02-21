Left Menu

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

A projectile that was fired from the Ukrainian side destroyed a border office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday but did not lead to any casualties, the FSB said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A projectile that was fired from the Ukrainian side destroyed a border office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday but did not lead to any casualties, the FSB said.

"On February 21, at 09:50 a.m (06:50 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine fully destroyed the office of border patrols of the Russian FSB border department in the Rostov region, located at a distance of about 150 meters [490 feet] from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

