Air India's flight gets water salute to commemorate 46 years of air service between India, Maldives

Air India's flight AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport on Monday to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:50 IST
Air India's flight AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport on Monday to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives. Air India Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

"#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976," Air India tweeted. After 69 years of its nationalisation, Air India last month formally became part of Tata Group, its founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group. (ANI)

