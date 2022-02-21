Jaishankar meets French Defence Minister, discuss contemporary developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with French Defence Minister Florence Parly and discussed contemporary developments and affirmed the commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges. "Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly. As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible. Affirmed our commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France. He will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China assertiveness in the region, on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

The EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). (ANI)

