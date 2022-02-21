UK to lift mandatory self-isolation for people infected with COVID-19: Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government's new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.
ANI | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London [UK], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government's new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.
"From this Thursday, 24 of February, we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test," Johnson told the parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement