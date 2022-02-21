Left Menu

UK to lift mandatory self-isolation for people infected with COVID-19: Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government's new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:08 IST
UK to lift mandatory self-isolation for people infected with COVID-19: Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government's new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.

"From this Thursday, 24 of February, we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test," Johnson told the parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022