Pakistan: Religious Affairs Minister appeals to Imran Khan to declare Women's Day as International Hijab Day

Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare March 8, International Women's Day, as International Hijab Day, said a think tank, Policy Research Group (POREG). This comes at a time when the Aurat March organisers on Friday announced its manifesto for 2022 based on the theme of "Reimagining Justice" in Pakistan.

Aurat March, which was first held in the city of Karachi in 2018, is now organized every year to celebrate International Women's Day. The march highlight the issues women face in Pakistan however the Minister's appeal to Imran Khan do not promote forward-thinking which the women desire. The minister said that "Aurat March" held across Pakistan on that day since 2018 goes "against the principles of Islam."

His request to Imran Khan is nothing but a way to demean "the status of an UN-designated international day that aims to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," reported POREG. In a statement he wrote, "No organisation should be allowed to question or ridicule Islamic values, norms of society, hijab or the modesty of Muslim women at the Aurat March or any other event held in connection with International Women's Day as these acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the country."

According to Dawn newspaper, the Minister is trying to "possibly take advantage of the controversy around the hijab in parts of India." The newspaper noted that "This is a critical juncture in history, when women's rights movements are gathering momentum not only in Pakistan but around the world, in the wake of increasing gender-based crimes and injustices."

The Imran Khan-led PTI government is opposing the Aurat March and it reeks of deep-seated misogyny and patriarchy in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)