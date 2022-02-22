Putin orders Russian armed forces to Ukraine breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the sending of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine breakaway regions after recognizing their independence on his Monday address to the nation. This is a key development after Putin on the same day signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians.

After the announcement, the US said that it will soon impose sanctions on two Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine. The US strongly condemned Putin's decision to recognize the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent." "As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the White House in a statement.

President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War. (ANI)

