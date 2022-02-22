Left Menu

Pakistan: Oppn leader Gillani slams Imran Khan govt for harassing media through draconian laws

Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Monday said that the Imran Khan government is trying to harass media through draconian laws.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:30 IST
Pakistan: Oppn leader Gillani slams Imran Khan govt for harassing media through draconian laws
Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Monday said that the Imran Khan government is trying to harass media through draconian laws. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will challenge the amendments to the social media defamation laws, calling them 'draconian' and an attempt to silence Opposition and media.

"They want to harass media, civil society and social media activists. The Parliament cannot be ignored in any way," Gillani said, reported The News International. He was opposing the promulgation of the presidential ordinances amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017.

He criticized the Imran Khan government saying, "They want to restrict media through draconian laws. They want to intimidate their opponents by making such laws," adding that "Those who have made the law will be the first to face it." Notably, under the ordinance, the definition of a "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organisation, authority, or any other. Furthermore, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years.

The ordinance also states the informant or the complainant shall be "aggrieved person, his authorised representative, or his guardian, where such person is a minor or a member of the public in respect of a public figure or a holder of public office," reported the newspaper. Cases falling under PECA will be supervised by a high court and the trial court will have to conclude the case within six months. "The court shall submit a monthly progress report of any pending trial to the concerned high court and shall give reasons for the inability of the court to expeditiously conclude the trial," says the ordinance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022