Pak Oppn leader Bilawal says Imran Khan biggest propagator of fake news

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan's Prime Minister is the biggest propagator of fake news and he is taking away the freedom of expression of people under the guise of false news.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:34 IST
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan's Prime Minister is the biggest propagator of fake news and he is taking away the freedom of expression of people under the guise of false news. He made these comments while addressing a party worker's convention in Peshawar.

"PM Imran Khan himself is the biggest propagator of fake news in Pakistan," he said, reported Geo TV. Furthermore, he shared that those who were previously against tabling a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government have now agreed to it. Bilawal also said that the party's planned march will represent the issues of all provinces and the party needs support from people to help move the motion.

At the convention, he lashed at Imran Khan saying, "We have always termed the prime minister "selected" as he promised a change but failed to deliver it," reported the news channel. He further chided the government for the economic devastation saying, "This government had promised a change but it only pushed masses into economic crisis. The PTI after coming to power had vowed to provide 10 million jobs, but it rendered several people jobless in its three and a half years of power."

Bilawal on Tuesday approved the route plan for the party's planned long march. Party's planned long march would initiate from Karachi on February 27, he said. The march will begin from Karachi and will reach Islamabad in 10 days after passing through 34 different cities of Sindh and Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

