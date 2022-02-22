Pakistan: 995 road accidents reported in last 24 hrs in Punjab, 9 dead

At least nine people died and 594 people were seriously injured in 995 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across Pakistan's Punjab province in the last 24 hours. In addition, 1,053 were injured in the crashes. Those who were seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals across the country. Whereas, 459 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

Among the total crashes, the majority (66 pc) involved motorcycles. Moreover, the analysis showed that 512 drivers, 12 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 432 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes, reported The Express Tribune. Lahore topped the list with the maximum number of RTCs reported. The statistical data reveals that 230 RTCs were reported in the province which affected 240 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list.

This is followed by 73 RTCs in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Gujranwala with 69 RTCs and 74 victims. The details further showed that 1,053 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 853 males and 209 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 201 were under 18 years of age, 550 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of the 311 victims were reported above 40 years of age, reported the newspaper.

According to the data 836 motorcycles, 89 autorickshaws, 134 cars, 29 vans, six passenger buses, 36 trucks and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road traffic accidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)