US Congress' commitment to human rights in China is bipartisan: Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday reaffirmed US Congress' bipartisan commitment to human rights issues in China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 10:58 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Hong Kong activists. (Photo Credit: Pelosi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday reaffirmed US Congress' bipartisan commitment to human rights issues in China. Pelosi made these remarks after meeting several rights activists including Nathan Law and Rahima Mahmut.

"As a longtime leader in fighting the PRC's human rights abuses, it was a privilege to meet with @Nathan Lawkc, @MahmutRahima & @AngelaGui_, fighters for freedom, human rights and the rule of law. Congress' commitment to human rights in China is bipartisan, bicameral and lasting," Pelosi tweeted. Pelosi had earlier said that China has orchestrated a campaign of terror and repression.

"From the genocide of the Uyghur people most recently, to aggression against the culture, religion and language of Tibet, to crackdowns against the basic freedoms in Hong Kong, to the jailing of journalists, activists and dissidents throughout mainland China, and intimidation of Taiwan and more," she said in testimony at the Congressional-Executive Commission. Earlier this month, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had expressed grave concern over the suppression of independent media in Hong Kong by the Chinese authorities.

"The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition express their deep concern at the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities' attacks on freedom of the press and their suppression of independent local media in Hong Kong," the joint statement signed by the governments of more than 21 countries stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

