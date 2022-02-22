Left Menu

Taliban faces renewed resistance in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

Taliban officials on Monday alleged that they are facing renewed resistance from "some groups" in Bamiyan province in Central Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:50 IST
Taliban faces renewed resistance in Afghanistan's Bamiyan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban officials on Monday alleged that they are facing renewed resistance from "some groups" in Bamiyan province in Central Afghanistan. "There is talk of a second resistance, we ask all the people of Bamiyan to work with us so that the security of Bamiyan is not compromised," said Allah Mohammad Bakhtyar, head of Planning and Operations of Taliban's Fifth Brigade of Mansouri Corps as quoted by Tolo News.

A number of Bamiyan residents are criticizing the persecution of the people by the Talibani forces. "Everyone who came here, created checkpoints, nobody listened to the governor's speeches, the people were harassed," Tolo News cited an elder of a tribe as speaking.

There have also been reports of increased resistance against the Taliban regime in the provinces of Panjshir, Kapisa and Parwan. Taliban officials maintain that they will counter the activities of the resistance. On February 7, armed clashes broke out between residents and the Taliban in Panjshir province after a Taliban vehicle was hit by a mine explosion.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022