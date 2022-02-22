'Leave Ukraine': Indian embassy advises students again

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday again advised students to temporarily leave Ukraine rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities amid the growing tensions in the region. This latest advisory comes against the backdrop of Russia's decision to recognize the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the Embassy said in a statement. Last week, the Indian Embassy had advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties.

The advisory issued on Sunday further asked Indian students to contact the associated persons for flights back to India. Amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv is organising additional flights out of Ukraine. "In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

During the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine on Tuesday, India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti reiterated that the safety and security of civilians are essential to India.

"More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us," he added. Amid an intense spike in shelling in eastern Ukraine by opposing sides, the concentration of Russian troops reportedly continues to increase at the country's borders.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all relevant actors to focus their efforts on "ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure." He asked all sides to prevent any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine. (ANI)

