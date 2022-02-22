Left Menu

UK's Johnson announces sanctions on 5 Russian banks, 3 businessmen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian entrepreneurs over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

22-02-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian entrepreneurs over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. "Now the UK and our allies will begin impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared," Johnson told the parliament.

The prime minister said that the five Russian banks to face sanctions are the Rossiayaz Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank. He also said that three "very high net worth individuals," including Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, will have their assets in the UK frozen, and will also be banned to travel to the UK. (ANI/Sputnik)

