Nepal PM, Opposition leader hold discussions as MCC deadline approaches

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:20 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba late on Tuesday evening held discussions with opposition leader KP Sharma Oli as the deadline of MCC, a 500 Million USD grant assistance approaches near. The two leaders from ruling and opposition parties have been intensifying discussions as ruling coalition partners are polarized over the United States grant Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Incumbent Prime Minister Deuba is struggling to garner majority in support of the pact which needs to be endorsed before February 28.

As per the media expert for Oli, the opposition party chair reached Baluwatar to hold talks with Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Deuba this evening. Last week, PM Deuba and first lady Arzu Rana had reached Balkot to meet the opposition leader. "The two leaders have met and discussed MCC, the 500 Million USD grant. Along with other political issues also were discussed between the two," Ram Sharan Bajgain, press expert of Oli confirmed to ANI over the phone.

During the meeting opposition chair Oli reiterated his demand of dissolution of alliance as main term to co-operate with Nepali Congress on issue of MCC. Today's meeting is viewed significantly, as the NC has been indicating that the coalition partners will quit the government if they do not support the government-tabled MCC grants. The Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist have said that they would vote against MCC in parliament and this has created friction in the ruling coalition as the NC looks to ratify the agreement.

As parties on board government decided to go against the tabled proposal, General Secretary of Nepali Congress, who has been leading the coalition has said that the opposing CPN-Maoist and Unified Socialist should quit the government. General Secretary Gagan Thapa reacting over the decision of two ruling coalition members said both parties should quit government if they do not vote in favour of MCC.

Thapa said that the existence of the coalition would end the day the ruling parties vote against the government-tabled MCC agreement in the parliament. Furthermore he said that it would be unethical to vote against government's proposal and remain in the government. "One cannot say I am out of the coalition for a particular day and the next day say the coalition is intact," Thapa said as he interacted with media at Bharatpur Airport in Chitwan District. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

