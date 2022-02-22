Left Menu

'Was tortured by Taliban in Khost province', says brother of former police commander

A brother of a police commander in the former government led by Ashraf Ghani, claimed that he was detained and tortured by the Taliban in Khost province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:38 IST
'Was tortured by Taliban in Khost province', says brother of former police commander
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A brother of a police commander in the former government led by Ashraf Ghani, claimed that he was detained and tortured by the Taliban in Khost province. Norrullah, brother of Habibullah Abshar, the former commander of a police special unit in Khost province, said he was asked to bring his brother to the 3rd police district of Khost city, where he--Norrullah--was tortured for a week, TOLOnews reported.

"They closed my eyes and beat me, released me by a guarantee for four days," said Norrullah. He has urged the local tribal elders to address this issue, TOLOnews reported.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani led government and mass evacuations. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022