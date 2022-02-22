Left Menu

US considers Russia's actions in Donetsk, Luhansk 'beginning of invasion' - White House

The United States considers recent actions by Russia with regard to Ukraine, including President Vladimir Putin's order to ensure peace in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics by means of Russia's armed forces, to be the "beginning of an invasion," White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Tuesday.

Pro-Russian activists after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States considers recent actions by Russia with regard to Ukraine, including President Vladimir Putin's order to ensure peace in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics by means of Russia's armed forces, to be the "beginning of an invasion," White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Tuesday.

"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine," Finer told CNN.

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue. The decision was followed by an order to "ensure the implementation of peacekeeping functions" by Russia's armed forces on the territory of the republics. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

