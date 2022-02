US considers Russia's actions in Donetsk, Luhansk 'beginning of invasion' - White House

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States considers recent actions by Russia with regard to Ukraine, including President Vladimir Putin's order to ensure peace in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics by means of Russia's armed forces, to be the "beginning of an invasion," White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Tuesday.

"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine," Finer told CNN.

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue. The decision was followed by an order to "ensure the implementation of peacekeeping functions" by Russia's armed forces on the territory of the republics. (ANI/Sputnik)

