Japan to send 73-member delegation to Beijing Winter Paralympics

Japan will send a 73-member delegation to take part in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], February 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan will send a 73-member delegation to take part in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13. The delegation, which consists of 29 athletes and is headed by Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) chairman Junichi Kawai, will officially be unveiled on Thursday and the first group of athletes will depart for Beijing on Friday.

The JPC has announced that Japanese athletes will compete in four sports - Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding. It will be the 13th time that Japan has attended the Paralympic Winter Games since the competition debuted in 1976. Japan won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the most recent Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang in 2018. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

