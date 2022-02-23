Left Menu

Japan to consider new measures if Ukrainian crisis worsens: Prime Minister

Japan will mull new measures for adoption in the event of the deterioration of the situation around Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, commenting on Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR, LPR).

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:43 IST
Japan to consider new measures if Ukrainian crisis worsens: Prime Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], February 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will mull new measures for adoption in the event of the deterioration of the situation around Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, commenting on Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR, LPR). Earlier In the day, Kishida announced a set of sanctions over the recognition of the Donbas republics, including a ban on the issuance of visas and freezing capitals of residents of DPR and LPR; a ban on export-import relations with the republics; and the placement and operations with the new sovereign debt of the Russian government in Japan.

"The situation [around Ukraine] remains unpredictable. There are different possibilities [of how it may unfold]. Therefore, in case of its deterioration, together with the international community, starting with the G7 countries, we will have to consider the introduction of new measures without delay. In any case, we will thoroughly clarify how the situation will develop, exchange information with European countries and the United States, and then make appropriate decisions," the prime minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR from Ukraine. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022