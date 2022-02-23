Left Menu

Mongolia records 525 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia recorded 525 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 463,380, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], February 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia recorded 525 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 463,380, the health ministry said Wednesday. Meanwhile, two more related deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,089, the ministry said.

Based on the national infection rate, high vaccination coverage, and assessments by relevant authorities, the Asian country has recently lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, or a heightened state of readiness imposed in February 2020 due to the pandemic, and resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions. So far, 66.8 per cent of the country's 3.4 million people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 1 million people aged over 18 received the third shot.

More than 98,500 people have received a fourth shot, which the country started to administer in January on a voluntary basis. (ANI/Xinhua)

