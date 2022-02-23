Left Menu

India's Light Combat Aircraft to participate in multi-nation air exercise in the UK

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' at Waddington in the UK from March 6 to 27.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:49 IST
India's Light Combat Aircraft to participate in multi-nation air exercise in the UK
An LCA Tejas fighter jet performing at the Dubai air show. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' at Waddington in the UK from March 6 to 27. IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading Air Forces.The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its maneuverability and operational capability, an official statement said.Five Tejas aircraft are scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom. IAF's C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

The indigenous aircraft recently participated in the 'Singapore Air Show-2022' held from 15 to 18 February 2022. Earlier this year, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters were handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India international air show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022