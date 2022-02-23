Pakistan: Opposition unites to oust govt trying to annex rights of the nation

The opposition parties in Pakistan have come together to send home the Imran Khan government, which is trying to annex the rights of the nation, local media reported. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), deciding to move ahead under a result-oriented agenda against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, have announced that they would make all efforts to get rid of the current government, reported The News International.

The rulers trying to usurp the nation will be sent back home in accordance with the wishes of the people, said a joint declaration by PMLN President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari after the two held a meeting in Lahore. Also, the three top leaders of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold a meeting at Shehbaz Sharif's residence today, the publication reported.

Meanwhile, in the meeting held between Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the two leaders also discussed the votes required to make a no-trust motion against Imran Khan a success. Notably, the opposition in Pakistan is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan. They are planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance.

Opposition parties like PPP, PMLN, and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan). PPP and PML-N have announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)