UN chief calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine's crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the world body will never give up on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:21 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the world body will never give up on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. "We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," Guterres said at a media stakeout here in New York.

"It is high time to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations," he said, adding that he is "fully committed to" all efforts to resolve this crisis "without further bloodshed." The UN chief said that he is "deeply troubled" by the latest developments regarding Ukraine -- including reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and the real risk of further escalation on the ground.

Terming the Ukraine situation as the "biggest global peace and security crisis" in recent years, Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are testing the entire international system. Deeply troubled by the latest developments regarding Ukraine, Guterres highlighted reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and "the real risk of further escalation on the ground".

The Secretary-General again criticized Russia's decision to recognize the 'independence' of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. "Let me be clear: The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called 'independence' of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the top UN official said.

According to Guterres, such a unilateral measure not only conflicts directly with the principles of the UN Charter but is also inconsistent with the so-called Friendly Relations Declaration of the General Assembly.

