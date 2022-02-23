Left Menu

Ukraine's lawmakers propose 10-year sanctions on Russian officials for Donbas recognition

The Ukrainian parliament adopted on Wednesday a resolution proposing the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to sanction Russian officials for 10 years over the recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:55 IST
Ukraine flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], February 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian parliament adopted on Wednesday a resolution proposing the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to sanction Russian officials for 10 years over the recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The resolution was supported by 322 lawmakers out of 450.

"The purpose and objectives of the resolution are to provide the prerequisites for the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on persons listed in Annex 1 to the resolution for creating real and/or potential threats to national interests, national security in the information area, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the resolution read. The list includes 351 Russian lawmakers and members of the Russian Security Council.

These sanctions include cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations, introduction of a ban on the purchase of land, assets freeze and other measures. (ANI/Sputnik)

