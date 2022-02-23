Taiwan denounces Russia's recognition of Luhansk, Donetsk

Taiwan on Wednesday denounced Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent and urged all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict in order to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Monday to recognize Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities have escalated the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

"Our government denounces Russia's infringement on Ukraine's sovereignty -- infringement which has led to increased tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, and calls on all parties to continue working peacefully toward a rational resolution to the dispute in order to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," the Russian News Agency Sputnik quoted the local government statement. Taiwan is ready to participate in efforts that contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, the government said. It ordered the military to boost vigilance in the region, the Russian News Agency reported.

"Our national security agencies and military must ramp up their efforts to monitor and provide early warning of military developments in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, and must continue to strengthen readiness in order to swiftly and effectively respond to any potential developments and ensure our national security," the statement read. (ANI)

