Kremlin confirms Putin, Erdogan will talk over phone on Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:34 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that he would talk to Putin after a NATO summit.
"Yes. Indeed, such a conversation is planned," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)
