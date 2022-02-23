Left Menu

Five policemen injured in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five policemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off along a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan city on Tuesday.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five policemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off along a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan city on Tuesday. An official said a police mobile was targeted with an IED in Kulachi tehsil. He said the blast occurred when the mobile of Kulachi police was on its way to a basic health unit in Maddi area for polio security duty on the second day of the anti-polio campaign, Dawn newspaper reported.

As a result, five policemen were injured and the van was badly damaged. Soon after the incident and shifted the injured to a hospital, the Pakistani newspaper reported. According to the bomb disposal squad, the device was planted on the roadside near a bridge, which exploded when a police mobile was passing by. The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani newspaper further reported that the Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against the unidentified suspects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

