Left Menu

Iran to open trade office in Qatar soon

Iran will soon open a trade office in Qatar, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:22 IST
Iran to open trade office in Qatar soon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], February 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran will soon open a trade office in Qatar, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday. During his visit to Qatar, Raisi announced his decision to establish an Iranian trade mission in Qatar to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries, according to the IRNA state news agency.

The Iranian President also met with the emir of Qatar and the two signed 14 MoUs, IRNA said. On Monday, Raisi arrived in Doha on an official visit to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. The Iranian President held a number of meetings with Qatari officials and signed several agreements in the trade, economic and political spheres. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022