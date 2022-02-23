Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: India in favour of rule-based order, embassy in touch with citizens, says MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Considering the escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday said that India is in favour of rule-based order and the Indian embassy is in touch with its nationals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Considering the escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday said that India is in favour of rule-based order and the Indian embassy is in touch with its nationals. "India is in favour of rules-based order, peace should be maintained. All stakeholders should resort to talks to resolve differences," said Lekhi while supporting diplomatic talks to resolve the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Regarding the safety and security of Indian nationals in Ukraine, she said, "We are trying to reach out to our students and other people abroad, especially in Ukraine. They should stay in touch with our embassy. The embassy will help them out." In a travel advisory to Indians, the Indian Embassy in Kiev advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," read The Indian Embassy statement. The advisory further asked Indian students to contact the associated persons for flights back to India.

Tensions escalated to unprecedented levels when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine on Monday. Moreover, Putin's move brought a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, announced by several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides. "The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries for securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said. (ANI)

