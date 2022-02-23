Left Menu

Women protest against power company for disconnecting supply in Pakistan

A large number of women on Tuesday protested against the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) for disconnecting power supply in Bahawalpur city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A large number of women on Tuesday protested against the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) for disconnecting power supply in Bahawalpur city of Pakistan's Punjab province. The women residents of a housing colony at 9/BC village protested against Mepco for disconnecting their domestic electricity connections in the limits of Baghdadul Jadid city sub-division, Dawn newspaper reported.

The protesting women holding placards inscribed with their demands for restoration of power supply to their houses gathered outside the Mepco complex near the office of divisional commissioner and blocked one track of the dual University carriageway near Saddar Pulli, the Pakistani newspaper reported. The protest that threw traffic out of gear caused a great deal of inconvenience to the motorists and other commuters.

Some of the women demonstrators were accompanied by their husbands who also raised slogans against Mepco, Dawn newspaper reported. The protesters told the media that Mepco officials cut their around two-decade-old power connections, causing great difficulties to their families.

When contacted, Mepco Sub-Divisional Officer Malik Jameal Ahmed Channar said the company took action in the housing colony at the village against "illegal power connections", the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

