Moscow-Kiev tensions largest security crisis since World War II: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Tuesday (local time) said that the globe is in the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on "the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine", he said, "We are currently in the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since World War II. This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally by Russian Federation. Russia's accusations of Ukraine are absurd."

Kuleba warned the world to not repeat mistakes of the past. "I believe in the power of the free world and our joint ability to avert a new devastating catastrophe in Europe. 40 million Ukrainians only want to live in peace and solidarity," he said. The Ukrainian Minister also reiterated that Ukraine has never threatened or attacked anyone. He said, "Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any military offensive in the Donbas. Neither any provocations nor acts of sabotage."

"It is ultimately absurd to suggest that Ukraine could have prepared for anything like this and waited for months until Russia amassed an enormous military force along our borders to proceed with such plans," added Kuleba. He urged UNGA to stop Russia, adding, "We need to use this last chance to stop Russia, where it is. It is clear that President Putin will not stop by himself. The beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top security official said that Ukraine introduced a state of emergency in all Ukrainian territory apart from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The official added that the state of emergency would last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days. Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiations table.

"I believe that Russia should be among those countries that provide clear security guarantees. I have many times suggested that the President of Russia sit down at the negotiating table and speak," said Zelensky. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US has no intention of fighting with Russia.

"We have no intention of fighting with Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message though, that the United States, together with our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory and abide by the commitments we made to NATO. We still believe that Russia is poised to go much further in launching a massive military attack against Ukraine. I hope I am wrong about that, I hope we are wrong about that, but Russia has only escalated his threat against the rest of Ukrainian territory including major cities and the capital city of Kyiv," said Biden. Russia said Wednesday that new US sanctions will meet a "strong response" after US President Joe Biden announced fresh penalties against Moscow for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to the US sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it will be met with strong response. "There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Washington had slapped a new round of sanctions in order to "change Russia's course." "Russia has proved that, with all the sanctions costs, it is capable of minimizing the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure cannot affect our determination to firmly defend our interests," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and the country's "elites." Earlier this week Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent statelets and put his forces on standby to move into the Western-backed country. (ANI)

