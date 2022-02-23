Pakistan formally arrests imprisoned PTM leader Ali Wazir for provocative speeches

Left Menu

In a move to clampdown Pashtuns, Pakistan police formally arrested incarcerated Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM)) leader Ali Wazir in another case pertaining to allegedly delivering provocative speeches against the security establishment.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:10 IST
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir. Image Credit: ANI
In a move to clampdown Pashtuns, Pakistan police formally arrested incarcerated Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM)) leader Ali Wazir in another case pertaining to allegedly delivering provocative speeches against the security establishment. He was booked in a third case and on Monday, the investigating officer produced him before the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-II and submitted that on the directives of the court Wazir was arrested for organizing a public rally on the directives of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen where they raised slogans and made speeches inciting the public against the state and defaming the security establishment, reported Dawn.

The judge remanded the Wazir in judicial custody till March 4. He has spent nearly 14 months in prison for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches in Karachi. Wazir was languishing in Karachi central prison since Dec 31, 2020, after he was arrested in connection with two sedition cases registered in the metropolis, reported Dawn.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, at the request of the Sindh police, and flew to Karachi. Wazir was arrested on the charges of making insulting and incendiary speeches against the state institutions at a PTM protest rally in Karachi on December 6, 2020. The PTM leader was charged for treason and hate speech against the state. However, Wazir denied such allegations and blamed the state for a biased attitude towards minorities.

On November 30, 2021, the Supreme Court had granted post-arrest bail to the PTM leader, reported Dawn. The PTM has been staging a sit-in since February 13 outside the Sindh Assembly in protest over his imprisonment.

The party demanded that the Sindh government withdraw the cases against Wazir and order his release. (ANI)

