Consulate General of India welcomes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dubai

Consulate General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri on Wednesday welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Consulate General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri wecomes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI
Consulate General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri on Wednesday welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker, Om Birla and the accompanying delegation welcomed by CG Dr. Aman Puri to Dubai today," tweeted Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the United Arab Emirates from February 21 to 25 on the invitation of the Federal National Council of UAE. This is the first-ever visit under the bilateral exchange of parliamentary delegations from either side, read the official release of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The delegation includes Sushil Kumar Modi, Dr Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Dr MK Vishnu Prasad, P Ravindhranath, Shankar Lalwani and Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, all Members of Parliament and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha. (ANI)

