Ukraine crisis may create worst global refugee crisis: US Ambassador to UN

The United States ambassador at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday, said that the Ukrainian crisis may lead to the worst refugee crisis in the world today, with some 5 million people possibly displaced. "If Russia continues down this path, it could, according to our estimates, create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia's war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine's neighbors," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Has Russia headed these calls [for diplomacy]? No. Instead, it has responded with additional actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, including mass disinformation, which we just heard again today, cyberattacks, and efforts to create a 'false flag' pretext," Thomas-Greenfield said adding, "Colleagues, there is no middle ground. Calling for both sides to deescalate only gives Russia a pass. Russia is the aggressor here." During the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield once again said that "Russia's aggression not only threatens all of Ukraine, but every member state and the UN itself."

Moreover, she reiterated US' stand on Ukraine saying, "The United States rejects that firmly. This is 2022. We're not going back to an era of empires and colonies - or to the USSR or the Soviet Union. We have moved forward," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Colleagues now is not the time to sit on the sidelines. Now is the time to get off of the sidelines. Let us show Russia that it is isolated and alone in its aggressive actions. Let us stand fully behind the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity for Ukraine, and for all member states," she added. (ANI)

