Blinken speaks with UK Foreign Secretary, condemns Russia's decision to recognize independence of Ukraine breakaway regions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Wednesday (local time) and condemned Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the Ukraine breakaway regions. This comes after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the sending of Russian troops in the regions.

Both sides discussed the "extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia." Furthermore, Secretary Blinken expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the Russian Federation's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the purported republics controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops to these areas as a "peacekeeping" force. They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia. Secretary Blinken expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security," read the statement by the US State Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)