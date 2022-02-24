Left Menu

Blinken speaks with UK Foreign Secretary, condemns Russia's decision to recognize independence of Ukraine breakaway regions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Wednesday (local time) and condemned Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the Ukraine breakaway regions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 03:37 IST
Blinken speaks with UK Foreign Secretary, condemns Russia's decision to recognize independence of Ukraine breakaway regions
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Ukraine Crisis(File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Wednesday (local time) and condemned Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the Ukraine breakaway regions. This comes after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the sending of Russian troops in the regions.

Both sides discussed the "extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia." Furthermore, Secretary Blinken expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the Russian Federation's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the purported republics controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops to these areas as a "peacekeeping" force. They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia. Secretary Blinken expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security," read the statement by the US State Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022