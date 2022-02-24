Left Menu

Brazil: Death toll reaches 204 from landslides, floods

The death toll from mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, in southeast Rio de Janeiro state, rose to 204 on Wednesday, authorities said.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-02-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 05:58 IST
People and rescue workers are seen at the site of a mudslide after heavy rains, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, in southeast Rio de Janeiro state, rose to 204 on Wednesday, authorities said. According to the police, at least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued to retrieve victims from the mountains of mud that buried homes.

A spokesman for the Fire Department of the state of Rio de Janeiro said search and rescue efforts were suspended on Wednesday due to storms in the area. On Feb. 15, Petropolis, a city located 68 km from Rio de Janeiro, was slammed with heavy rains that caused more than 50 mudslides and floods.

Petropolis, a historic tourism hub in Brazil, still has 810 evacuees who have been living in school shelters for the past week. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

