Left Menu

12 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pak's Balochistan, KP

A total of 12 militants were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-02-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 08:10 IST
12 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pak's Balochistan, KP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A total of 12 militants were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday. As many as 10 militants were killed in the Hoshab area of Balochistan in an exchange of fire with the security forces, The News International reported.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of these militants, who were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas, the publication reported. In a separate operation, two militants were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation conducted by security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Arms and ammunition, including submachine guns, hand grenades, and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds, were recovered from their possession. The militants were involved in attacks against the security forces, according to the military's media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), Samaa TV reported.

In January alone, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted. An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years. Apart from the brewing terrorism in Balochistan province, the Baloch are also against the Pakistani security forces as the region has registered thousands of disappearances of political activists, intellectuals, journalists, and students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022